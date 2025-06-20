Vic Mensa, Samara Cyn, YTB Fatt and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Vic Mensa, Samara Cyn, YTB Fatt and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Samara Cyn LLC/VANTA Records / Vic Mensa / Loaf Boyz Ventures/10K Projects

June continues to be stacked with new hip-hop releases. This week, a veteran rapper from Chicago puts out his first indie project in over a decade, a buzzing newcomer from Tennessee delivers a new EP, another fresh face from Arkansas keeps his run of new projects going and more.

Vic Mensa Drops New Sundiata Project

After rocking with Roc Nation for over a decade, Vic Mensa puts out Sundiata, his first indie release since his debut mixtape Innertape in 2013. The six-song project features one guest appearance from Mick Jenkins on the intro track "The Word." Vic released the project on his birthday, June 19. "It is a collection of ideas, wits & wisdoms fashioned by the fire of personal struggle," he recently described the offering. "The name is derived from sundiata keita, the 13th century founder of the mali empire in west africa & the predecessor to mansa musa. my hope is that my story, the pain, process & progress can play a part in yours."

Samara Cyn Delivers Backwoods EP

Samara Cyn is a newcomer to keep an eye on. After releasing her debut EP, The Drive Home, in 2024, which garnered praise from the likes of Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill, Cyn follows up with her second EP, Backroads. The release features the previously put out track "Brand New Teeth" featuring Smino. The EP includes five songs in total. Get familiar.

YTB Fatt Drops Da Foxprint Mixtape

YTB Fatt supplies fans with their first fix of 2025 on the new mixtape Da Foxprint. With five projects under his belt in the last two years, Fatt has been on a serious grind. His newest project features 17 songs, including guest spots from Moneybagg Yo, Big Homie G and more. "IN MY Prime RIGHT Now," Fatt recently noted on Instagram.

Check out all the new projects this week from Bas and The Hics, PLUTO, Dave East and Young Chris and more below.

  • Sundiata

    Vic Mensa

  • Backwoods EP

    Samara Cyn
    Samara Cyn LLC/VANTA Records
  • Da Foxprint

    YTB Fatt
    Loaf Boyz Ventures/10K Projects
  • Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back 2

    Daz Dillinger
    Daz Dillinger Recordingz
  • Melanchronica

    Bas and The Hics
    Abbas Hamad
  • I Took It Personal

    Nick Grant
    Infinity & Records
  • Archangel

    Midwxst
    Broke
  • Kenjamin Franklin

    Kenny Muney
    Paper Route Empire
  • Fine Dining

    Dave East and Young Chris
    FTD / CDR Records
  • The End of Nothing EP

    Dro Kenji
    10K Projects
  • OMMIO 4

    RJmrLA
    OMMIO
  • Trust Issues 2

    Yhung T.O.
    RBE / Hitmaker Distro
  • APT 3D

    Memphis Bleek
    Memphis Bleek
  • Both Ways

    Pluto
    Motown Records/UMG
  • Scarred B4 Fame

    ScarLip
    Broken Child Productions/Epic Reocrds
  • Dingers

    Big Yavo
    GoodTalk
  • Come As You Are

    Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon
    Sounds of Crenshaw/EMPIRe
