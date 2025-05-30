June 2025 New Music Releases

It's almost midway through 2025, and June is showing lots of promise to be a big month for rap releases.

Lil Wayne Preps His Long-Awaited Tha Carter VI Album

Following the 2025 Super Bowl controversy, Lil Wayne is finally satisfying fans' craving for new music with his long-awaited album Tha Carter VI. It's been five years since Tune dropped his Funeral album and seven years since Tha Carter V. The New Orleans rap legend confirmed C6 would drop on June 6 back in February. Last month, he revealed the new LP will feature MGK, Wyclef, Billy Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Bono and others. "June 6 We C6," Wayne recently commented on Instagram. "The Carter Six June 6 We C6 Ain’t a problem I can’t 6 June 6."

Young Thug Readies UYI Scuti Album

Young Thug is back outside. After battling legal issues for over two years, Thugger will return eight months following his release from jail with his new album, UY Scuti, in June. The Atlanta rapper began the rollout for the highly anticipated album back in March, when he appeared courtside at a Miami Heat game with a jersey with the name "UY Scuti." In April, Thug announced the album would drop in May before debuting the lead single "Money on Money" featuring Future. UY Scuti is the name of one of the biggest stars in the known universe. "I feel like I'm one of the biggest stars," Thug said in a recent interview. "I'm out of this world."

Russ to Unleash W!ld Album

Russ continues to be an Independent powerhouse. He will pop out with his sixth solo album W!ld on June 27. Coming in hot two years after the album Santiago, Russ' latest effort will have 19 songs and features the previously released singles "Movin" and "Pent Up in a Penthouse." In promotion of the album, Russ will be heading out on the Into the Wild Tour. The tour will include 16 dates and feature Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio as special guests.

Bas Is Back With Melanchronica Album With The Hics

After dropping We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We're F**ked Up in 2023, Bas will return with the new album Melanchronica on June 16. The offering is a collab project with English electronic band The Hics. Bas has rolled out two songs off the upcoming release. "Norbit" featuring Ab-Soul and "Erewhon" with Saba. There are 10 songs in total on the project.

Check out all the new projects dropping in June from Samara Cyn, Tech N9ne, GELO and more below.