Lil Wayne Insists the Opportunity to Perform at 2025 Super Bowl Was Ripped Away From Him

Lil Wayne insists the chance to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans was ripped away from him.

Lil Wayne Speaks on 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Snub

On Nov. 2, Tunechi hosted his annual Lil Weezyana Fest at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, which included highlights like the rapper being honored with two days in New Orleans and the reunion of the Hot Boys. During the showcase, Wayne addressed not being chosen to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in The Big Easy, with the nod instead going to Kendrick Lamar. Wayne started off by reminiscing about copping a suite for the Super Bowl in Miami in 2009, which his mother and family attended.

"That moment I said to myself, I wanna be on stage for the Super Bowl one day in front of my mom and I worked my a*s off to get that position," he told the crowd. "It was ripped away from me but this muthaf**in moment right here… they can’t take that from me."

Lil Wayne Admits He's Hurt by Super Bowl Halftime Snub

This isn't the first time Wayne has addressed the snub. Back in September, he shared a video on social media expressing his disappointment in not being chosen to perform at the Big Game in his hometown, a week after K-Dot was announced as the pick.

"First of all, I wanna say forgive me for the delay," he began in the clip. "I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking. I'ma say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and support out there. Your words turned to arms and held me up when I tried to fall back."

He continued: "[Not being picked] hurt. It hurt a lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. For just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like someone told me that was my position."

Check out Lil Wayne referencing the Super Bowl snub below.

Watch Lil Wayne Address Not Being Picked to Perform at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans