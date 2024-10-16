Jay-Z Extends Partnership Deal With NFL to Continue Curating Super Bowl Halftime Show – Report

Jay-Z's Roc Nation has reportedly extended its deal with the NFL to continue to curate the Super Bowl halftime show.

Roc Nation and NFL Extend Deal

Hov's Roc Nation and the NFL have enjoyed a five-year relationship, with the music mogul's company serving as the league's live music entertainment strategist since 2019. On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Bloomberg reported that the two entities have extended the deal.

"It’s been a mutually positive relationship," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said at the NFL owners meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday about the League's relationship with Roc Nation and its chief executive officer, Desiree Perez. "I’m not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts," Goodell added. "Jay is happy. Desiree Perez is happy. I’m happy, so we’re all good." The first deal between the NFL and Roc Nations was valued at $25 million over five years, according to ESPN. In addition to curating the Super Bowl, Roc Nation also assists with the league’s social justice initiative Inspire Change, which has given out $375 million in grants. XXL has reached out to Roc Nation and the NFL for comment.

2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Pick Polarizes Hip-Hop Community

In the years since Roc Nation has been working with the NFL, the entertainment company has curated Super Bowl performances by Shakira (2020), The Weeknd (2021), Dr. Dre and friends (2022), Rihanna (2023) and Usher (2024). Back in September, Kendrick Lamar was named as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show headliner. The choice drew scrutiny from Lil Wayne fans. Many people in the hip-hop community to were upset Lil Wayne was not chosen since the Big Game is taking place in New Orleans. Lil Wayne even expressed his disappointment in not being chosen.

