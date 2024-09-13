Lil Wayne Admits He’s Hurt and Wasn’t Mentally Prepared for Super Bowl Halftime Snub

Lil Wayne breaks his silence and admits he was hurt by not being chosen to headline the halftime show of the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Lil Wayne Addresses Super Bowl Snub

After being a trending topic all week following the news that Kendrick Lamar has been chosen to perform at Super Bowl LIX, Lil Wayne finally addressed the snub on Instagram.

"First of all, I wanna say forgive me for the delay," he began in the clip below. "I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking. I'ma say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and support out there. Your words turned to arms and held me up when I tried to fall back."

He continued: "[Not being picked] hurt. It hurt a lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. For just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like someone told me that was my position."

"It broke me and I'm just trying to put me back together," he added.

Hip-Hop Community Is Divided Over 2025 Super Bowl Headliner Pick

On Sunday (Sept. 8), Kendrick Lamar was revealed to be the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performer. The announcement ruffled the feathers of Tunechi fans and several rappers who voiced their displeasure that Wayne was not chosen to perform in his hometown, with some people blaming Jay-Z. Hov's Roc Nation serves as the NFL's live music strategist. Making matters worse, Lil Wayne has expressed his desire to perform at the big game on multiple occasions.

See Lil Wayne's video below.

Watch Lil Wayne Address Not Being Picked to Headline the 2025 Super Bowl