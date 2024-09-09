These Rappers Don’t Agree With Kendrick Lamar Performing at 2025 Super Bowl Over Lil Wayne

News of Kendrick Lamar being tapped to headline the halftime show for the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans had the internet going nuts yesterday, but not everyone is happy with the decision to pick K-Dot over Lil Wayne. Weezy is from New Orleans, where the Super Bowl will take place.

Kendrick Lamar Announced as 2025 Super Bowl Headliner

K-Dot was a trending topic on Sunday (Sept. 8), following the video announcement that the Compton, Calif. rapper would be the halftime show performer at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation company has served as the NFL's live music entertainment strategist since 2019, also commented on the move.

"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer," Hov said in a statement about the 17-time Grammy Award winner. "His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

Rappers Don't Agree With Kendrick Lamar Being Named 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Headliner

However, there has been some pushback. Many fans have noted that Lil Wayne would have been a better choice, considering he, too, is a rap legend and is a native of the city where the Super Bowl is being held. New Orleans rap luminary Master P was one of the first people to be vocal. While saluting Kendrick, he also supported the idea of New Orleans artists being highlighted.

"As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well," the No Limit Records found posted on Instagram below. "He’s one of the greatest Hop Hop artists alive, still relevant and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South.

Nicki Minaj also chimed in with a heated response. She seems to be taking shots at Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation has been advises on the selection of artists for the Super Bowl performances since 2019. "Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out."

More artists in the hip-hop community are sounding off. Check out the rappers who don't agree with Kendrick Lamar performing at the 2025 Super Bowl over Lil Wayne below.

See Rappers Disagreeing With Kendrick Lamar Headlining 2025 Super Bowl

Nicki Minaj

Birdman

Master P

Cam'Ron and Ma$e

Boosie BadAzz