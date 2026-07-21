Lil Wayne Shares His Unusual Food Rules, From Hating Mayo to Hiding Milk

In a new interview, Lil Wayne shares his unusual food rules, including hating mayonnaise and hiding milk in his cereal.

On Tuesday (July 21), Weezy F. Baby stopped by for a funny and revealing interview with the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with former 2016 XXL Freshman alum Lil Dicky, his wife Kristin Batalucco, and hitmaker Benny Blanco. During their hour-long talk, Wayne shared a lot of things, like his recording process, his 2010 jail stint at Rikers Island, his fascination with aliens, and more.

At the 28:41 mark in the video interview below, Tunechi opened up about having a personal chef both at his house and while performing on the road. The group then pivoted to discussing the Young Money leader's food habits, during which Wayne confessed to having an unhealthy diet. "I eat breakfast for dinner a lot," he revealed during the convo.

Weezy then revealed a weird food rule of not looking at milk when he's eating cereal.

"I don't do milk, and I still eat cereal," he explained. "I put milk in it, I just can't look at it."

Wayne added that he doesn’t like looking at milk while he's eating his cereal. Instead, he fills his bowl with cereal and adds just enough milk at the bottom so he can't see it and the cereal doesn't get soggy.

If that's not unusual enough, the New Orleans rhymer revealed that he avoids "white and soft" food items.

"So, like, mashed potatoes I don't f**k with," he said. "Ranch [dressing], I can't do. Stuff like mayonnaise, nothing."

"Milk is the only thing, and [white] rice. That's the only thing I can do," he added.

So what's Lil Wayne's daily breakfast meal?

"It's very interesting. It's very unique. I eat biscuits and syrup and bacon and sausage," he revealed.

Check out Weezy's wild conversation with Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco and Kristen below.

Watch Lil Wayne's Interview With Friends Keep Secrets Podcast

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