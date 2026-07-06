Lil Wayne Reveals He Is Not Engaged, Broke Up With Rumored 23-Year-Old Fiancée

Lil Wayne reveals he is not engaged and recently broke up with his rumored fiancée.

On Sunday (July 5), Weezy shared a grainy video on Instagram, where he set the record straight on some things, including his relationship status.

"I would like to clear something up," Tunechi says. "No, I am not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person. But, obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today's crazy world and culture, I considered I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part."

Wayne captioned the post, "It is what it was."

The New Orleans rapper was rumored to be engaged to 23-year-old, Kokomo, Ind. native Madi Cannon. As recently as last week, they were pictured together looking like a happy couple. Now, it looks like Lil Wayne is back single.

In addition to the revelation, Wayne also revealed the reason why he was a no-show for the first date of his 20+ Years of Carter Classics Tour in Bangor, Maine, on June 30.

"Listen, I have epilepsy and I have seizures, right?" Wayne explained. "Thank God I haven't had a seizure in years, but seizures have triggers. The trigger to my seizures are bad-a*s migraines, and I had a bad-a*s migraine that night."

The tour date has been rescheduled. Wayne's tour returns to action on July 16 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Watch Lil Wayne Reveal He Is Not Engaged After Breaking Up With His Rumored Fiancée

See Rappers Who Got Divorced