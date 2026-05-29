Fans Think They Found Lil Wayne’s Alleged Mystery Fiancée

Fans seem to think they have identified Lil Wayne's mystery fiancée.

Following TMZ's report that Tunechi secretly got engaged to a woman in her 20s from Indiana earlier this year, internet sleuths started searching and apparently they found his rumored bride-to-be — 23-year-old, Kokomo, Indiana native Madi Cannon.

According to the Instagram page @blackindylive, an Indiana-based news platform, Madi (aka @xomadik on IG) is a well-known social media personality. While the exact timeline and details of how they met remain a mystery, Wayne reportedly is a frequent visitor to the Kokomo area due to the city's vibrant skateboarding scene. There's also photos circulating on social media of Madi showing off a yellow diamond engagement ring rumored to have cost around $100,000. Nevertheless, it appears the Young Money leader is ready to tie the knot.

Although Lil Wayne keeps his love life very private, he has been involved in some high-profile relationships. According to Page Six, the New Orleans rapper broke up with his on-and-off again girlfriend Denise Bidot on Mother's Day in 2025. Prior to that, he was previously engaged to Australian model La'Tecia Thomas before breaking up with her in 2020.

The 43-year-old rhymer was also once engaged to R&B singer Nivea, with whom he shares a son. He also shares a son with actress Lauren London, and also dated Trina. Wayne's only marital run was with reality star Toya Johnson from 2004 to 2006.

Check Out Photos of the Mystery Woman Lil Wayne Is Allegedly Engaged to Below

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