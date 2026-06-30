Lil Wayne Is All Smiles With Rumored Fiancée in New Photo

Lil Wayne is all smiles with his rumored fiancée in a new photo that popped up on social media.

On Monday (June 29), Lil Wayne's good friend and sports commentarian/podcaster Skip Bayless jumped on his Instagram page and shared a photo of himself and his wife, Ernestine, hanging out with Lil Wayne and his rumored fiancée, Madi Cannon. In the caption, Skip wrote, "Hangin’ at Wayne’s before he left on Tour."

Although the photo is endearing it confirms that Weezy has a significant other who has stayed out of the spotlight. Neither Wayne nor Cannon has publicly confirmed they are engaged. Nevertheless, they both seemed very happy.

Not much is known about Ms. Cannon. According to the Instagram page @blackindylive, an Indiana-based news platform, Cannon (aka @xomadik on IG) is a 23-year-old social media influencer from Kokomo, Indiana. It's still unclear when Tunechi first crossed paths with her or when the two allegedly decided to get engaged.

Meanwhile, Skip Bayless is correct. Lil Wayne is embarking on a major tour this week.

The 43-year-old rap veteran is hitting the road to honor a duo of milestones for his Carter series. On his 20+ Years of Carter Classics Tour, Weezy will be celebrating the 21st anniversary of Tha Carter II LP alongside the 18th anniversary of his Tha Carter III project.

The trek kicks off June 30 in Bangor, Maine and will hit major cities like Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, St. Louis, Fort Worth, Texas, Camden, N.J., Nashville, and Lexington, Ky., before wrapping it up on Oct. 23 in Knoxville, Tenn. Fellow rappers 2 Chainz and Game are the supporting acts on the tour. To cop tickets, head over to shoplilwayne.com.

See Lil Wayne With His Rumored Fiancee Hanging Out With Skip Bayless and His Wife

See Lil Wayne's Tour Dates For His 20+ Years of Carter Classics Tour

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