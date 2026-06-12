Lil Wayne Wins $29,225 Judgment From Lawsuit Where He Was Sued for Alleged Assault on Security Guard – Report

Lil Wayne reportedly wins a $29,225 judgment from a lawsuit where he was sued for alleged assault on a security guard.

On Wednesday (June 10), a California judge ruled that plaintiff Christian Carlos and his attorney must cough up the five-figure amount and pay Tunechi's legal fees after the court ruled in April that they repeatedly disobeyed discovery orders, Rolling Stone reports. The judge threw out the lawsuit, which was slated to go to trial in August.

“The court is granting terminating sanctions because plaintiff willfully refused to comply with three discovery orders over nearly ten months, made affirmative misrepresentations to the court about compliance, and has still provided no responses as of April 21, 2026,” the latest ruling reads.

Carlos sued the New Orleans rapper in December of 2023. He claimed Weezy punched him in the ear while threatening him with a gun during an alleged incident at Wayne's Hidden Hills, Calif., home in 2021.

“Plaintiff suffered severe emotional distress, requiring him to seek mental health treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming directly from this incident,” the lawsuit reads.

A source told TMZ that the altercation came as a result of Wayne pressing the security guard about taking photos and leaking them to the media. Lil Wayne's camp denied the incident happened.

XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne's team for comment.

Lil Wayne is currently prepping for the North American leg of his 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour, which kicks off later this month.

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