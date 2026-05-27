Lil Wayne Secretly Engaged to Mysterious Woman in Her 20s From Indiana – Report

Lil Wayne reportedly is ready to settle down.

According to a TMZ report, published on Tuesday (May 26), Tunechi reportedly popped the question earlier this year to a woman in her 20s from Indiana.

XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne's rep for comment.

Wayne has generally kept his love life out of the spotlight. According to Page Six, the New Orleans rapper broke up with his on-and-off again girlfriend Denise Bidot on Mother's Day in 2025. Prior to that, he was previously engaged to Australian model La'Tecia Thomas before breaking up with her in 2020.

Weezy was also once engaged to R&B singer Nivea, with whom he shares a son. He also shares a son with Nipsey Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, and once dated Trina. However, Wayne has only walked down the aisle once. The 43-year-old rhymer was married to Toya Johnson from 2004 to 2006.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne recently hinted that Tha Carter VII is coming soon. In an interview with Wake Up Barstool on Tuesday, the Young Money leader said he has albums for days so it's only a matter of time before his next project drops.

"Tha Carter VII is coming soon," Weezy said in the video below. "I'm not sure if we going to just name my next album Tha Carter VII, but I got albums coming as well."

"But I don’t know when, if they going to just name it Tha Carter VII or they’re going to wait for another album and name it that, you know. But I got music for days," he continued. "What they do is they come in here and grab a bunch of songs and put a title, 'This Carter VII. Carter VII coming soon.' I make so many types of music and so many genres. Whenever we have different subjects as long as I have a song about everything."

Hopefully, Tha Carter VII comes sooner than later.

Watch Wake Up Barstool Interview: Lil Wayne Talks Carter 7, Drake Tattoo & Packers vs Bears Rivalry

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