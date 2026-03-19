Lil Wayne Insists He Can Never Be Replaced by AI

Lil Wayne insists that he's too good to be replaced by AI.

On Wednesday (March 18), Tunechi appeared on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward and Hayden Walsh podcast, where the Louisiana rap legend talked about his musical journey, connection to sports and more. The sit-down also included Wayne addressing the rise of AI in music.

"It's a challenge," Wayne said. "I love that AI is what it is. ’Cause, man, I love to be able to stand right next to whoever AI is—he, she, whatever AI is—stand right next to them and say, 'I'm still better.'"

“My friends were a little worried," Weezy continued. "They was like, 'They got this AI stuff. You can ask [AI] to give you a verse like Lil Wayne.’ And so, I did it: ‘Let me hear a verse like Lil Wayne.' It gave me her best shot. I did it on a couple devices…They all...You suck. So, we gon be OK.”

When Heyward noted that a computer-created facsimile could never replace the real Wayne, Tunechi noted, "No, not at all.

Recently, AI has been taking over all aspects of life, including music. Companies are doing what they can to prevent the uprising. Earlier this month, Apple Music launched AI Transparency Tags to flag AI-generated content.

“Proper tagging of content is the first step in giving the music industry the data and tools needed to develop thoughtful policies around AI,” Apple said in the newsletter, “And we believe labels and distributors must take an active role in reporting when the content they deliver is created using AI.”

In January, French streaming service Deezer revealed that it is receiving 60,000 fully AI-generated songs daily.

Watch Lil Wayne Talk About AI in Music