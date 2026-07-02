A Photo Believed to Be AI Featuring Lil Wayne Hanging Out With Kyle Rittenhouse Divides the Internet

A photo believed to be AI featuring Lil Wayne hanging out with pro-gun activist Kyle Rittenhouse has divided the internet.

On Tuesday (July 2), Kyle Rittenhouse jumped on his X account and posted a photo of himself with Lil Wayne that appears to be AI. The 23-year-old conservative captioned the post, "Enjoyed having Lil Wayne in the office yesterday!"

While the AI-generated photo was done in jest, it was in response to Weezy trending on X after failing to appear in Bangor, Maine, for the kickoff of his 20+ Years of Carter Classic Tour. The cancellation led many people to express their disappointment on the timeline and to doubt Wayne's dedication to his fans.

Tunechi has since apologized for his absence. In a post on his Instagram Story, the New Orleans rapper vowed to make up for his absence with a future concert date.

"My Maine fans I'm so sorry," Wayne wrote. "The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders."

"I ain't s**t without you I can't wait to come back and give you the show that you deserved," he added.

As for the fake photo by Rittenhouse, it divided fans mainly because Rittenhouse gained national attention in 2020 at age 17 for shooting three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them, amid protests and riots in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In 2021, he went to trial and a jury found him not guilty on all homicide charges. Rittenhouse has since become a firebrand for pro-gun activists and right-wing conservatives. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne's viewpoints on police and racism have left many people believing he may harbor secret conservative leanings.

"Lil Wayne looks miserable there, this is truly pathetic. You flexing like this is cool just shows how desperate you are," wrote one person on X.

Another person commented, "Wildest crossover ever... Lil Wayne + Kyle Rittenhouse in the same room is not something I had on my 2026 bingo card. Should be a fun clay shoot!"

"Always so disappointing seeing rappers that grew up in the hood and came from nothing turning into Republicans," a third person opined, which appears to be aimed at Lil Wayne.

Another fan typed, "Bruh... i really have to disown my goat bc he’s hanging with some fat military cosplayer?? what the f**k is 2026 honestly man."

In the end, the photo appears to be fake so we probably won't see a Weezy and Rittenhouse collabo anytime soon.

See the Possible AI-Generated Photo of Lil Wayne and Kyle Rittenhouse

See Lil Wayne's Apology to Fans For Not Showing Up for His Concert in Bangor, Maine

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