Lil Wayne’s Son Is Kicking His Way Toward a D1 Football Career

Lil Wayne's son Dwayne Carter III is on his way to a D1 football career, and made his debut as a kicker over the weekend for Gainesville, Ga.'s Red Elephants.

Last Saturday (Aug. 22), the high school senior took the field for Gainesville's season opener against defending national champion Buford, which aired on ESPN2. Carter, who transferred from North Atlanta, made an immediate impact in his first game with his new team. He connected on field goals from 35 and 25 yards in the first half, all while his proud parents watched from the stands.

His second field goal brought Gainesville within one point at 7-6. Buford eventually pulled away in the second half, however, winning 39-19.

"Don’t let the score fool you, we’ll be back!" an undeterred Carter wrote in an Instagram post following the loss.

Carter has a background in soccer, which helped lead him to the kicking position in football. And his athletic career is already attracting attention beyond his famous father, as he holds a D1 scholarship offer from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

Dwayne Carter III is Weezy's first son, who he shares with Sarah ViVan. His son Neal with singer Nivea followed just under a year after Dwayne's birth, followed shortly after by his son Kameron with actress Lauren London.

Check out photos and videos from Dwayne's Red Elephants debut below.

See Lil Wayne's Son Dwayne Carter III Make His Debut for the Red Elephants

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