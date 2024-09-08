Master P Salutes Kendrick Lamar as Super Bowl Headliner But Thinks Lil Wayne Should Be Part of Celebration Too

Master P has issued a statement saluting Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans. However, the rap mogul also wants Lil Wayne to be part of the celebration as well.

Master P Supports K-Dot as Super Bowl Headliner, Wants Lil Wayne to Be Included

On Sunday (Sept. 8), Master P jumped on his Instagram page to issue a statement following the announcement of Kendrick Lamar headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. While many people are excited for K-Dot to perform at the prestigious event, there are others who feel this was a missed opportunity to have Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, as the halftime performer.

In his statement, Master P, who was tapped as the Super Bowl "Entertainment Ambassador" in New Orleans, saluted Kendrick for being tapped as the Super Bowl halftime headliner, but also believed that Lil Wayne should be part of the celebration as well.

"Salute to @kendricklamar for performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX.. well deserved, he's one of the hottest music artists in the world and has one of the biggest songs right now," Master P's statement began.

"As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well," he continued. "He's one of the greatest [hip-hop] artists alive, still relevant and he's a New Orleans native."

"Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here," he concluded.

Master P also added, "Change starts with us" and tagged the NFL, New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell and Jay-Z to make sure they saw his statement.

Kendrick Lamar to Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Earlier this afternoon (Sept. 8), Kendrick shared a promotional video formally announcing that he will perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. "You know there's only one opportunity to win the championship. No round twos," the Compton rhymer said in the clip, which can be viewed below.

Kenny will become the first solo rapper to headline the event after The Black Eyed Peas did it as a group at Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation will co-produce the halftime show with creative direction for Kendrick's performance being handled by pgLang, the creative company founded by K-Dot and longtime collaborator and filmmaker Dave Free.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," said Kung Fu Kenny in a press statement.

Kendrick previously performed at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.

Check out Master P's statement regarding Kendrick Lamar being tapped to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans below.

