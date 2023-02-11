13 Best Hip-Hop Halftime Performances

Hip-hop has moved the crowd at various sporting events during its rich history.

Queen Latifah holds the distinction of being the first rapper to perform at a halftime show. The hip-hop icon rocked the mic at Super Bowl XXXII in January 1998. Although Latifah sung during her set, she left an indelible impression on the NFL, which allowed other rappers to grace future halftime stages.

For example, Missy Elliott delivered a show-stopping performance at Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015—and she wasn't even the headliner. The veteran rhymer was a guest performer for Katy Perry and rapped a medley of her biggest hits, including "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It" and "Lose Control."

Another memorable halftime performance happened in February 2022, when Dr. Dre headlined the Super Bowl LVI's Pepsi Halftime Show and brought out Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige. Everyone brought their A-game and each artist delivered an electrifying performance.

Outside of football, rappers hit the stage at other sporting events as well. In 2011, Rihanna brought out Drake and Kanye West to perform during her headlining set at NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2013, Ludacris was tapped to be the musical ambassador during the NCAA Final Four games, which took place at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. Luda was on the bill for a halftime show that also featured fellow rapper Flo Rida.

XXL decided to take a trip down memory lane and compiled a list of 13 of the most memorable halftime performances during a sporting contest. Check it out below.