ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Post First Photos of Their Baby Boy

Seven months after welcoming their first child into the world, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared the first photos and video of their newborn baby boy.

On Saturday (Dec. 17), A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared several photos of their baby boy via the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked. In one pic, the newborn is wearing a onesie while sucking on a pacifier and looking straight at the camera.

In another photo, it appears Rocky is holding the baby who is rocking a small blanket on the top of his head. Overall, Rocky and RiRi's baby is too adorable.

Additionally, Rihanna hopped on her TikTok page and posted a video of her baby boy, who is sitting in his car seat. In the clip, the R&B mom is filming her baby who looks at her and gives her a huge smile. Then, the newborn tries to grab her phone and put it in his mouth. You can hear RiRi say, "Oh wow, wow," as she realizes he's trying to put her phone in his mouth.

Elsewhere in the video, the baby is sitting in his carseat and making cute noises before he tries to grab mommy's phone again and, presumably, taste it. Rihanna captioned the sweet video, "hacked."

Back in May, Rihanna announced that she had given birth to her and Rocky's first child. An insider reportedly told TMZ that the "Lift Me Up" singer delivered her baby on May 13 in Los Angeles. The child's name remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Rihanna's next big performance will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in February.

Watch Rihanna's TikTok Video of Her Newborn Baby Boy Below