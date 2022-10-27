ASAP Rocky Joins Rihanna at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

All eyes are on Rihanna as she is scheduled to make her musical comeback on Friday (Oct. 28), with a song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. On Wednesday night (Oct. 26), the premiere for the highly anticipated sequel took place with RiRi and boyfriend A$AP Rocky in attendance.

The star-studded affair took place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were pictured on the red carpet posing for photos and showing plenty of PDA. It was the first time the new parents have hit the red carpet since the birth of their child back in May.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images loading...

With it being six years since her most recent album, Anti, Rihanna is prepping for two big comeback moves. On Friday, she will drop her first solo song in over five years when the much-anticipated "Lift Me Up" is released to the masses.

Last month, it was revealed that Rihanna will be the headlining performer at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February. The news has received high praise from last year's Super Bowl halftime show headliner, Dr. Dre.

"Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do [the Super Bowl LVII halftime show] and I’m a super fan of Rihanna," Dr. Dre said during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1. "I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do."

"I just like her and what she does and her get down and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic," Dre continued. "[Rihanna] has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By is scheduled to come out on Nov. 4 via Roc Nation/Def Jam.