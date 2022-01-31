Drake Memes Go Viral Following ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Pregnancy News

Twitter is having a field day with Drake memes following the A$AP Rocky and Rihanna pregnancy news.

This morning (Jan. 31), People revealed that Rihanna is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's first child. The news quickly skyrocketed to the top of Twitter's worldwide trends, sparking countless memes along the way. A particularly popular angle of the jokes has been Drake.

Drake and Rihanna have an interesting history together that dates back all the way to 2005, when they had their first encounter on the set of RiRi's “Pon De Replay” music video. They sparked dating rumors in 2009, but by June of 2010, Drake was quoted by the The New York Times saying he felt like Rihanna had used him.

However, years of back-and-forth between the two followed, which ultimately culminated in 2016 with their collab "Work" and Drizzy's infamous MTV Video Vanguard Award speech where he professed his love for Rihanna. They even got matching shark tattoos, which Rihanna covered up last year once she started dating Rocky.

"She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old," he said during the ceremony. "She’s one of my best friends in the world."

During an interview with Vogue in 2018, Rihanna revealed that she and Drake were no longer friends. "We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either," she explained. "It is what it is." Drake's response to this appeared to be that he unfollowed her on Instagram.

The two superstar's paths haven't crossed much at all in the years since 2018, but every time Rihanna's dating life comes to the surface on social media, the Drake memes inevitably follow.

Head below to see what Twitter came up with now that A$AP Rocky and Rih are going to be parents.