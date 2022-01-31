ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Expecting First Child Together

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have the internet going nuts after it has been revealed that the couple is expecting their first child together.

The rapper and singer confirmed the baby news while taking a stroll in Harlem over the weekend, according to Page Six on Monday (Jan. 31).

In photos taken of the superstar couple, RiRi is rocking a long pink jacket with only one button closed to reveal her belly. The R&B singer is also rocking baggy ripped jeans along with a long bedazzled necklace laying over her baby bump. Meanwhile, the ever-so dapper Rocky is wearing black leather pants with matching patent leather boots with a white preppy hoodie sweater and blue denim jacket.

Both Rocky and Rihanna are embracing each other and clearly overjoyed of being soon-to-be parents. At one point, during their walk, Rocky kisses Rih on her forehead. There’s no word on how far along Rihanna is with her pregnancy.

Last November, a tweet from Portuguese outlet Rap Mais went viral after claiming that Rih was expecting. The Twitter post, translated to English, said, "Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky," said the website.

The news came shortly after the Bajan singer was named the 11th National Hero of Barbados by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. The country was also celebrating becoming a republic for the first time in its history.

Speculation that RiRi may be with child first popped up on Sept. 10, when Dazed magazine revealed photos from their new cover shoot with the billionaire singer from their new 30th anniversary issue. A couple of the photos from the spread appear to show the 33-year-old pop star with a small baby bump, leading to speculation that she was preggers. "Looks like a pregnancy announcement," one person commented. "I see a baby bump," another person added. Rihanna and Rocky were mum following the cover shoot reveal, but now it looks like the speculation was real.

News of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna being a couple first broke in January of 2020, with confirmation coming later that year when they spent Thanksgiving together and were photographed in Barbados around Christmas. In May of 2021, Rocky opened up about what it's like to by Rihanna's boyfriend in an article in GQ magazine. “So much better when you got the one," the 32-year-old rapper said. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the one."

Congrats to Rocky and RiRi.