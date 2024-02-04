Drake Tells Fans He’s Not Performing His Collab Song ‘Work’ With Rihanna Anymore

At a recent concert, Drake informed fans that he no longer performs his collaborative song "Work" with Rihanna anymore.

On Saturday (Feb. 3), video surfaced on social media of Drake performing at the kick-off of his It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? in Tampa, Fla. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Drizzy appears to be standing on a hydraulic stage lift as he prepares to shoot something from a cannon.

While preparing the gadget, Drake's 2016 collaborative track "Work" with Rihanna begins the play. That's when the Toronto rap superstar informs his fans that he's not performing the tune.

"I don't sing this song anymore, you could sing it for me," Drake tells the crowd.

It's unclear if Drake was being petty or if he just felt like switching up his setlist by not performing dated songs from his expansive discography.

Drake Wears a Dinosaur Spine-Like Vest on First Night of Tour

Along with that video, another clip popped up on social media of Drake wearing a vest that had a fake dinosaur spine on the back. The visual can be viewed below.

The unique vest was designed by famed Tokyo artist Masakatsu Shimoda who is famous in the fashion world for his signature dinosaur-inspired headwear and clothing.

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? will continue through April 16. Peep the remaining tour dates at the bottom of this post.

