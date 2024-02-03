Drake Wears a Vest Like a Dinosaur Spine for First Night of It’s All a Blur Tour – Big As The What?

Drake wore a vest that featured what appears to be a fake dinosaur spine on the back during his performance on the first night of It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What?.

Drake Wears a Dinosaur Spine-Like Vest on First Night of Tour

On Friday (Feb. 2), a plethora of videos popped up on social media of Drake's launch of his It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? in Tampa, Fla. One clip that stood out was Drake talking with concertgoers while wearing a vest that had fake dinosaur spine on the back. The video can be viewed below.

According to reports, the vest was created by a Tokyo artist named Masakatsu Shimoda who is famous for his dinosaur-inspired headwear and clothing.

Drake's It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What? Features J. Cole

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? also features his co-headliner J. Cole who appears on his No. 1 single, "First Person Shooter." The trek is the follow-up to Drake and 21 Savage's 2023 It's All a Blur Tour.

The tour kicked off in Tampa, Fla. on Friday (Feb. 2) will continue through April 16. Check out their itinerary below.

Look at Drake's fake dinosaur spine-like vest that he wore during his performance on the first night of his It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? below.

See Drake Wear a Vest Like a Dinosaur Spine on the First Night of It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What?