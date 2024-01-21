Drake Makes Day in the Life Instagram Video as a Play on Target Run Social Media Clips

Drake has gone viral for his playful day-in-the-life video that joins in on those "Target run" clips influencers create on social media.

Drake Shares Playful Day in the Life Instagram Video

On Saturday (Jan. 20), Drake hopped on Instagram to share a video of himself giving fans a glimpse into his nightly routine. In the viral clip, which can be viewed below, Drizzy is making himself a pomegranate drink, followed by a round of hookah and a swim before he begins his bedtime regimen.

Later in the video, which features the For All the Dogs track "Virginia Beach," Drake steps into a shower. After exiting, he applies lotion and sprays toner to his face. After applying conditioner to his braids, he wraps them in a durag. Then, the 6-God slides into his comfortable bed to get his eight hours of sleep.

"@drewwalls10 you tweaking my boi…got me on my bulls**t," Drake captioned the video. He tagged influencer Drew Walls, who frequently uses the Toronto rhymer's music in his viral "Target run" clips.

Was Drake Subliminally Responding to Yasiin Bey Again?

While Drake was joining in on the fun of the popular "tripod bro" social media videos, in which male content creators use tripods to film themselves to take their followers on a journey through their daily routines, some fans believe that he was actually responding to Yasiin Bey's comments that his music is compatible with shopping at Target since he tagged Drew Wells.

During an interview with The Cutting Room Floor podcast, Yasiin Bey was asked about his thoughts on the current state of hip-hop. In a viral clip from the interview, podcast host Recho Omondi asked Bey a question regarding Drizzy's music.

"Is Drake hip-hop?" Omondi asked.

Bey replied that he thinks Drake's music is pop and suited for shopping.

"Drake is pop to me," he said. "In the sense like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song, it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping. Or shopping with an edge, in certain instances."

In response to Bey's critique, Drake shared a post on his IG story on Jan. 15. In the post, the OVO Sound leader shared a clip from a vintage Method Man interview where the Wu-Tang Clan rhymer is speaking on the many different aspects of hip-hop.

"Hip-hop is a culture," Meth said in the video. "It's a way of life. The way you dress, the way you talk, the way you walk. Breakdancing, rhymes, stage show..."

Drake captioned the post, "What Umi say again? Let me shine my light king don't change up now, which is in reference to Yasiin Bey's 1999 song "Umi Says" where he raps, "My Umi said shine your light on the world/Shine your light for the world to see."

Drake may still feel a little salty behind Yasiin Bey's critique of his music.

Watch Drake's viral day-in-the-life video hopping on the trending "Target run" videos on social media below.

Watch Drake's Day In the Life Instagram Video