Drake Uses Yasiin Bey’s Own Lyrics as Response to Bey Saying Drizzy’s Music Is Pop

Drake has responded to Yasiin Bey saying Drizzy's music is pop and compatible for shopping by using the artist formerly known as Mos Def's own lyrics.

Drake Responds to Yasiin Bey Comments

On Monday (Jan. 15), Drake shared a post on his Instagram Story in response to Yasiin Bey's recent comments about Drake not being totally hip-hop. In the post, which can be seen below, Drake shared a clip from a throwback Method Man interview where the Wu-Tang Clan member is speaking on the many different aspects of hip-hop.

"Hip-hop is a culture," Tical says in the clip. "It's a way of life. The way you dress, the way you talk, the way you walk. Breakdancing, rhymes, stage show..."

Drake directly addressed Bey in the post writing, "What Umi say again? Let me shine my light king don't change up now."

Drizzy's comment is a reference to Yasiin Bey's 1999 song "Uma Says" where he raps, "My Umi said shine your light on the world/Shine your light for the world to see."

Yasiin Bey Thinks Drake Is Pop

Drake's retort comes on the heels of Yasiin Bey making headlines for his comments about Drake's music during a recent interview on The Cutting Room Floor. During interview, which can be seen below, Bey gave his thoughts on Drake as an artist.

"Drake is pop to me," Bey stated. "In the sense like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song, it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping. Or shopping with an edge, in certain instances."

Check out Drake's post responding to Yasiin Bey's comments about Drizzy's music being pop and compatible for shopping below.

See Drake Use Yasiin Bey's Own Lyrics to Respond to Bey's Opinion on Drizzy's Musical Genre

Drake responds to Yasiin Bey comment.

Watch Yasiin Bey's Interview on The Cutting Room Floor