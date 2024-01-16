Drake Shows Photo of His Dad and Mom Together After Dad Allowed in Canada for First Time in 15 Years

Drake reveals that his dad Dennis Graham has been allowed back into Canada for the first time in 15 years, and took a photo to mark the occasion.

Drake Shows Photo of His Dad and Mom Together After Dad Allowed in Canada

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), Drizzy hopped on his Instagram Stories with a photo of Dennis and the rapper's mother Sandi Graham together on the 6 God's home turf. Drake then shouted out everyone who helped bring his pops home and confirmed the father Graham hadn't been home in quite some time.

"First time in over 15 years they let the OG back into Canada," Drake captioned the photo. "Thank you to everyone that helped us out."

As a kid, Drake bounced back and forth between Memphis and Toronto to see his mom and dad, starting at the early age of 5.

Drake Continues to Seemingly Beef With Metro Boomin

Dennis Graham's return to Canada comes as his son kicks off 2024 feuding with Metro Boomin. On Jan. 12, Drake shared an Instagram Story congratulating 21 Savage for dropping off his third album American Dream that day.

In his IG post, Drizzy highlighted "Just Like Me" featuring Burna Boy, but proceeded to cover Metro Boomin's production credit with silhouette emojis. This presumably was done as a dig to the St. Louis producer, whom Drake accused of being a "tweeter and deleter" in December of 2023.

It's unclear why Metro and Drizzy are at odds. However, tensions began after the producer shared his disappointment that his Heroes & Villains album wasn't as popular as Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss. Both albums have since been nominated for Best Rap Album at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

See the photo of Drake's mom and dad below.

