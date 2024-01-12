Fans Think ASAP Rocky Disses Drake on New Kid Cudi Song ‘Wow’
Fans on social media believe A$AP Rocky took a shot at Drake on a song on Kid Cudi's new album.
A$AP Rocky Disses Drake?
On Friday (Jan. 12), Kid Cudi released his new Insano album. Cudder's new LP features a guest appearance from A$AP Rocky on the track "Wow." During Rocky's verse, which can be heard below, he might be dropping a subliminal about Drake.
"Me and my vamp bae got our own handshake/These n***as can't stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake," Rocky raps, referencing the plant root that many people use to help with stomach ailments.
Fans React to Alleged A$AP Rocky Diss
Some fans on social media believe the line is a direct shot a Drake, in response to Drizzy appearing to diss Rihanna on the For All the Dogs track "Fear of Heights."
"Rocky took the Drake bait and dissed him back on the new Kid Cudi album," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted. "Drake is now going back and fourth with Push, Metro Boomin, Ye and Rocky at the same time."
"Was that a Drake shot from Rocky?" another person questioned.
Hear the alleged Drake diss and see reactions below.