21 Savage, Kid Cudi, 22Gz and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The new year just started and some of your favorite artists are wasting no time putting their imprint on 2024. This week, a Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper makes his long-awaited return with an album to go with his upcoming film, hip-hop's moon man drops a welcomed release, a Brooklyn drill rhymer unleashes the sequel to his sophomore album and more.

21 Savage Revels in The American Dream

Earlier this week, 21 Savage surprised fans with the trailer for his upcoming film, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. The theatrical preview, which can be viewed below, features actor Caleb McLaughlin portraying a young 21 Savage through various aspects of the Atlanta rapper’s early life, while Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, plays the role of 21 Savage as an adult. Whether or not Glover could convincingly play the grown-up 21 was a hot topic of debate on social media.

Nevertheless, 21 Savage hopped on his Instagram page to inform fans that he's dropping his third album, American Dream, ahead of the movie's release on July 4. No official tracklist was released before the album dropped. Interestingly, however, the ATL-bred rhymer posted several baby photos of artists who are appearing on his album. 21 shared baby pics of Metro Boomin, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Young Thug and more.

Last December, 21 Savage announced he was dropping a new solo project while headlining his first-ever show in London at the famed 02 Arena.

Kid Cudi Blasts Off With Insano Album

After a number of postponements, Kid Cudi is finally releasing his ninth studio album, Insano. The project was originally slated to drop in the fall of 2023, but was pushed back as the Cleveland rhymer continued to put his finishing touches on it.

The album boasts a colorful KAWS-designed cover, which is his 2019 painting called It Takes What It Needs. The tracklist features guest appearances from Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Young Thug and more. Fans are excited for Cudder's collaborative song with the late XXXTentacion, "X & Cud."

22Gz Delivers Growth & Development 2 Project

Brooklyn's drill music leader 22Gz is back with the follow-up to his 2020 album, Growth & Development. The 10-song collection features rap cameos from Bronx spitter Maliibu Miitch and Jdot Breezy.

Before the album's release, 22Gz dropped a video for the set's first single, "Dizzy Devil," featuring Jdot Breezy. The visual, which can be seen below, features the drill rhymer in his Brooklyn neighborhood surrounded by his crew spitting bullet-riddled rhymes at his opps.

Check other new hip-hop projects this week from Teezo Touchdown, Boldy James and Nicholas Craven, K Camp and more below.