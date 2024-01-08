XXXTentacion Will Be on Kid Cudi’s New Insano Album

A verse from the late XXXTentacion will appear on Kid Cudi's new Insano album.

Kid Cudi Reveals Insano Album Tracklist

On Monday (Jan. 8), Kid Cudi shared the tracklist for his forthcoming album Insano, which is scheduled to drop on Jan. 12. The tracklist, which can be seen below, features 21 songs. The track "X & Cud" features contributions from XXXTentacion. Other artists on the star-studded album include Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Pharrell and others. Kid Cudi and XXXTentacion previously appeared on the leaked Kanye West track "The Storm" in 2020.

The Insano tracklist comes on the heels of Kid Cudi revealing the producers who contributed to the album in a social media post last week. The lengthy list, which can be viewed below, includes names like Pharrell, Wondagurl, Take a Daytrip, Plain Pat, Cubeatz, Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. and others.

Kid Cudi Regrets Not Working With XXXTentacion When He Was Alive

Back in March of 2021, Kid Cudi revealed he was heartbroken about not getting to work with XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld when they were alive.

"Im really am pissed and heartbroken I never got to link w these guys," Cudi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "X and Juice were real ones. Loved what they brought to the game. It was beautiful to witness."

See Kid Cudi's Insano tracklist below.

Kid Cudi's Insano Album Tracklist

Kid Cudi's Insano Album Producers