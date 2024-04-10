XXXTentacion’s Killer Puts Laughing Emojis Over Video of X’s Son

One of the men who was convicted of murdering XXXTentacion is now taunting the late rapper's family by laughing at a video of X's son.

XXX's Killer Posts Rapper's Son on Instagram

On Tuesday (April 9), the Instagram page for Michael Boatwright, one of the three men convicted and serving prison time for XXX's 2018 murder, shared a post on his Instagram Story of the late rapper's son. The heart-warming clips, which can be seen below, show Gekyume walking around the house showing off pictures of X to the cameraman. Boatwright added multiple crying laughing emojis.

In another post, he shared a screenshot of his IG Story views that showed Gekyume's mother Jenesis Sanchez had witnessed the previous post.

"She watchin," Boatwright wrote over the photo along with a crying laughing emoji.

In a follow-up post, he expressed a desire to get in contact with either Jenesis or XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard via text.

XXXTentacion's Killers Doing Life in Prison

In April of 2023, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the June 2018 robbery and murder of XXXTentacion, which occurred outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. A fourth person, Robert Allen, took a plea deal and testified against the others. He received a two-year sentence. Video of Boatwright allegedly blowing a kiss at XXXTentacion's family and smiling following the guilty verdict went viral.

Check out Michael Boatwright's posts about XXXTentacion's family below.

