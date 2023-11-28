XXXTentacion’s Mom Shows Off the Books He Used to Read

XXXTentacion's mother recently showed off his book collection, revealing the rapper was into reading books about the occult before his death.

XXXTentcion's Mom Reveals Rapper's Library

On Sunday (Nov. 26), XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard did an interview with numerologist Garry The Numbers Guy. During the talk, Cleo showed Garry XXX's book collection. In the clip, which can be seen below, Cleo is showing cameras a bookshelf lined books the late rapper was reading before he passed.

"One of the greatest young minds in music history was influenced by astrology and numerology himself, and the occult, correct?" Garry asks, which Cleo confirms.

"These are some of his books, so you have an idea where his mind was," Cleo continues. "The things that he found interesting."

Some of the titles included The Magic Book, 48 Laws of Power, Mythology, Fingerprints of the Gods, The Truth Tarot, Alchemy and The Book of Mastery.

XXXTentacion's Killers Convicted

Following XXXTentacion's murder in June of 2018, justice was finally served earlier this year. Back in April, Circuit Judge Michael A. Usan sentenced the three men, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams, to life in prison for the murder. A fourth man, Robert Allen, took a plea deal and testified for the State. He was given a two-year prison sentence and 20 years probation.



Watch XXXTentacion's mom showing off his book collection below.

