XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Will Serve Two Years in Prison, Receive 20 Years Probation After Turning on Three Codefendants

One of the men who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery in the killing of XXXTentacion will serve about two years in prison for the crime.

On Wednesday (May 17), Miami Herald reported that Robert Allen took a deal in exchange for a reduced sentence, which included sitting on the witness stand in February and turning on three codefendants in the case: Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome. Allen, who pleaded guilty last August, was initially sentenced on Wednesday by Broward Circuit Judge Michael A. Usan to seven years in state prison.

However, Allen has five of the years he already served during the length of the trial shaved off, which results in an estimated two years he will now serve for the murder of XXXTentacion. He will also receive 20 years of probation once he's released from prison.

XXL has reached out to Robert Allen's attorney for comment. Attorney James S. Lewis' office provided this statement: "Mr. Allen very much appreciates the opportunity the Court and Victim's Family have given him to try to turn his life around."

On June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion was shot and killed in his vehicle while exiting Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome devised a plan to rob X while Robert Allen claims he was against it. Williams served as the getaway driver who stopped the rapper's vehicle upon leaving the motorcycle shop. Boatwright and Newsome approached X's car then Newsome took X's jewelry and a Louis Vuitton bag, which contained $50,000. Once they had the money, Boatwright shot and killed X.

During Robert Allen's confession at the trial in February, he testified that he received $5,000 for his role in the robbery while Williams, Boatwright and Newsome split $45,000.

In March, Williams, Boatwright and Newsome were found guilty of murdering XXXTentacion. On April 6, the three men were sentenced to life in prison.

Trayvon Newsome, who was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a deadly weapon, was sentenced to life in prison with a 10 year-minimum mandatory for both counts 1 and 2, which will run concurrently.

Dedrick Williams, who also was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a deadly weapon, was sentenced to life in prison with a 10 year-minimum mandatory for counts 1 and 2, which will run concurrently.

Michael Boatwright, who also was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm that resulted in murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, was also sentenced to life in prison for both counts 1 and 2, which will run concurrently.

Watch Robert Allen Give a Full Confession to How XXXTentacion Was Robbed and Killed