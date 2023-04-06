XXXTentacion Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison for Rapper’s Murder

XXXTentacion's killers have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of the late rapper.

On Thursday (April 6), Circuit Judge Michael A. Usan sentenced the three men, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams to life in prison. The trio were previously found guilty of murder in the fatal 2018 shooting death of XXXTentacion in a jury trial on March 20, 2023.

Judge Usan sentenced Trayvon Newsome, who was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a deadly weapon, to life in prison with a 10 year-minimum mandatory for both counts 1 and 2, which will run concurrently.

Dedrick Williams, who also was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a deadly weapon, was sentenced to life in prison with a 10 year-minimum mandatory for counts 1 and 2, which will run concurrently.

Michael Boatwright, who also was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm that resulted in murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, was also sentenced to life in prison for both counts 1 and 2, which will run concurrently.

"You turned a robbery into a murder," Usan admonished Boatwright. "On that day, when you stood there and fired that weapon you ended five lives, including your own."

A fourth person, Robert Allen, who pled guilty to second-degree murder, has not been sentenced as of yet. Allen took the stand for the prosecution and testified against Boatwright, Williams and Newsome. Allen claimed he received $5,000 of the $50,000 the four men stole from XXXTentacion.

Boatwright, Williams and Newsome have 30 days to appeal the judge's sentencing.

During the sentencing, XXXTentacion's manager, Solomon Sobande aka Solomon Sounds, read an impact statement on behalf of the late rapper's family. You can watch it here.

"This is a loss we will never truly recover from," Sobande said in the courtroom. "We will never get to see Jahseh live to his full potential. We will never get to watch him grow old. We will never get to watch him be a father."

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on June 18, 2018, after shopping for a motorcycle. XXX was with his uncle, Leonard Kerr, when his BMW was blocked by an SUV that drove in front of them. Two masked gunmen jumped out of the vehicle and confronted XXXTentacion and one person shot him repeatedly. The suspects ran off with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 cash that XXX had just withdrawn from the bank.

