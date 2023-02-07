The trial for three of the four men accused of being involved in XXXTentacion's murder is underway and on the first day jurors saw footage of the South Florida rapper withdrawing $50,000 from the bank on the day he was killed.

The trial for Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome officially began today (Feb. 7), with several people taking the stand. One person was Cecilia Ramos, the bank teller who interacted with XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018, just hours before he was shot and killed for the cash.

In the video (below), XXXTetacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, can be seen in the bank wearing a jean varsity jacket over a gray Thrasher hoodie with his hair in two braids. He waits patiently for his turn before stepping up to make his withdraw. He often smiles in the video and appears to be in high sprits. The teller said as much on the stand.

"He was fine. He seemed happy," Ramos explained when asked to describe XXX's demeanor.

The teller walks away from her register to retrieve the rapper's money. XXXTentacion takes a phone call before she returns a short time later. He eventually gets his cash and leaves. One of the reasons for showing the video was to prove that the bag X placed the cash in was the same bag he was robbed of when he was shot and killed later that day while leaving Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They also faces charges of armed robbery. Police believe they approached the rapper while he was sitting at a stop sign after leaving RIVA and shot him before making off with a Louis Vuitton bag containing the $50,000. Michael Boatwright is the suspected gunman in the case. A fourth man who was arrested in connection to the murder, Robert Allen, has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last August and plans to testify against his three codefendants.

The trial is expected to take around a month to try.

See the Entire First Day of Trial in the XXXTenacion Murder Case Including the Bank Footage in the Video Below