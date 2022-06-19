Lil Uzi Vert Says XXXTentacion Was His Only Competition

Lil Uzi Vert recently paid tribute to XXXTentacion and said the late Florida rapper was his only competition in the rap game.

Last Friday (June 17), which marked the fourth anniversary of XXXTentacion’s tragic death in 2018, Lil Uzi Vert was performing at the Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival in Chicago when he paused his set to honor X. The Philadelphia rapper reflected on his and XXXTentacion’s competitiveness during their come up.

“Things were different around that time and different in a good way,” he said. “That was like my only competition.”

“Every time I dropped, he dropped, or every time he dropped, I dropped,” he continued. “Or either he goes No. 1, or I go No. 1. Either way, it was going to go, one of us was gonna turn up.”

Lil Uzi Vert then commanded his DJ to play XXXTentacion’s bombastic 2015 anthem “Look at Me!” much to the crowd’s delight. Watch the video below (swipe left).

Uzi has always admired XXXTentacion. Sadly, the Eternal Atake rapper never got chance to do a collaborative song with him.

Last November, while on Twitch personality Adin Ross’ livestream show, a fan asked Uzi if he would ever appear on a posthumous X track since the late rapper was also a fan of his music.

"I would love to do a song with him, but I'm really weird on stuff like that," he said. "I'm really weird because I understand that they're not here living, and what if that's not the vision that they really want?"

"Especially if they really fucked with me. What if that's all wrong?" he continued. "I'll be pissed off if they did it all wrong because I'm not here, but you know, if it works out, it works out."

In the meantime, check out photos from Lil Uzi Vert’s performance at Summer Smash below. Also, as a bonus, check out XXXTentaction performing "Look at Me!" live at the 2017 Rolling Loud festival below.