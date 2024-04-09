Check Out the Amazing Mansion Lil Uzi Vert Just Sold for $4.35 Million

Lil Uzi Vert is living large with $4.35 million in the bank after selling their magnificent mansion in California.

Lil Uzi Vert Sells $4.35 Million Mansion

The Philadelphia rapper, who's been residing on the West Coast for several years now, sold the modern-contemporary pad in Bell Canyon, Calif. this month, according to an April 8 report from The Hollywood Reporter. The 7,021-square-foot home was on the market for nearly six months. Located in a remote area surrounded by hills, Uzi bought the property for $4.4 million in 2021.

Lil Uzi Vert's pricey residence is nestled in the hills inside a 1,700-acre gated community, and includes walls of glass to capture its surrounding views of the canyon. Five bedrooms, six baths and a primary suite with a fireplace, a bath with a soaking tub, dual sinks and glass shower are a few of the home's standout features.

Lil Uzi Vert's Next Album Will Be Last Before Retirement

Unloading an old home is the most recent news to hear about Lil Uzi Vert. They've been laying low, and have even deactivated their Instagram account. The rapper could possibly be in album mode since they have one more LP to turn in to the label. Uzi has confirmed Luv Is Rage 3 will be their last album, and has said, "after that I can finally genuinely smile." Pink Tape, Uzi's latest album, arrived in 2023, which prompted a nationwide tour.

