Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off Their New Hair Color

Lil Uzi Vert has got a new look and debuted it at the inaugural celebration for Philadelphia's new mayor this week.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Freeway showcased Uzi's new green-dyed hair on Instagram during the inaugural celebration for Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, Philly's first female mayor. In a carousel of photos, a smiling Uzi was seen in a fresh suit posing next to Freeway, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Mayor herself.

In a video posted as part of the carousel, Lil Uzi Vert spoke about their new look and said haters probably thought they never could have looked so good.

"Bet they never thought I could clean up. I cleaned up today," Uzi said in the video below as Mayor Parker could be heard laughing in the background. "Y'all better play y'all role."

Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why They Want to Remove All Their Tattoos

Lil Uzi Vert seems interested in cleaning up their look in a big way in 2024. In December of 2023, the Pink Tape rapper said in an interview with LA Weekly that they want to get all of their tattoos removed soon.

"I'm trying to get them removed. All of them," Uzi told the outlet. When asked why, the Philadelphia rapper responded, "I want to go cooperate."

Uzi has gotten dozens of tattoos over the years. Back in April of 2023, the rapper debuted a new upside-down cross on their tongue. They then proceeded to get their entire forehead inked up.

