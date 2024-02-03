Jay-Z Throws a Party With Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Kim Kardashian in Attendance – Report

Jay-Z threw a party with Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Kim Kardashian in attendance.

Jay-Z Hosts Star-Studded Party, Quavo and More Attend

According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (Feb. 3), Jay-Z hosted an exclusive pre-Grammy party at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles on Friday (Feb. 2). The shindig attracted a notable lineup of attendees, including hip-hop stars Lil Uzi Vert and Quavo, alongside high-profile celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., and Karrueche Tran.

Hov's lavish party comes after announcing that his annual Roc Nation Brunch was canceled this year, so Jay-Z and Beyoncé could attend Clive Davis' pre-Grammys event, which will honor their friend Jon Platt, the CEO of Sony Music Publishing, on Saturday night.

The 2024 Grammy Awards Are Going Down

It's unclear if Jay-Z and Beyoncé will attend the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 4). Nevertheless, it's going to be a spectacular event.

21 Savage is looking to bring home some hardware. The Atlanta rhymer has a total of five nominations including Best Rap Album for his joint album with Drake, Her Loss, Best Rap Song for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Rap Performance for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Burna Boy's "Sittin on Top of the World" and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Spin Bout U" with Drake.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj will be looking to win their first Grammys this year. Nicki has been nominated a whopping 12 times already but hasn't won yet. This year, she's up for Best Rap Song for "Barbie World," which she shares with Ice Spice, and Best Song Written for Visual Media for the same track.

Ice Spice has four nods. The Bronx baddie is up for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for "Karma (Remix)" with Taylor Swift and the two noms previously mentioned.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Take a look at photos and a video from Jay-Z's Pre-Grammy event below.

Check Out Photos and a Video from Jay-Z's Private Party