Quavo Appears to Respond to Chris Brown’s Diss Track Using Funny Young Thug Meme

Quavo seems unbothered by Chris Brown's vicious diss track. The Atlanta rapper posted a funny Young Thug meme that appears to show his reaction to CB's song.

On Saturday (April 20), Quavo jumped on his Instagram page and posted a funny Young Thug meme possibly in response to Chris Brown's harsh diss track "Weakest Link," which he premiered on Friday (April 19).

On his IG Story, the Migos rapper posted a screenshot of Young Thug in court during his YSL RICO trial staring straight into the camera, looking like he'd had enough of the whole court proceeding. The photo, which can be viewed below, has since gone viral over the past week with people using it to represent their exasperation and frustration.

There's no word if Quavo is actually going to deliver a response track to Breezy's song.

Chris Brown Drops a Brutal Quavo Diss Track

As previously mentioned, Chris Brown premiered via his YouTube channel a blistering diss track aimed at Quavo called "Weakest Link." Produced by Orsix, Neverodd and KXVI, the vicious song features Breezy spitting acidic bars at Quavo for his song "Tender" that many fans perceived was a diss to CB. This after Brown took shots at the Atlanta rhymer on the previously released tune "Freak."

On the latest song, Brown called Quavo a "b***h with dreads." Elsewhere, the R&B crooner remarked that many people wished that Quavo had died instead of Takeoff who was shot and killed in November of 2022.

"R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect/Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead (Oh s**t, brrah)," Breezy rapped on the song, adding, "You trippin', Chris, don't say that, don't lose your head (Damn)."

Check out Quavo's possible response to Chris Brown's diss track below.

Quavo responds to Chris Brown's diss track. quavohuncho/Instagram loading...