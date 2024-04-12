Did Quavo Respond to Chris Brown’s Diss on New Song ‘Tender’?

Quavo drops the new song "Tender," which appears to find him returning fire at Chris Brown for dissing the Atlanta rapper on CB's 11:11 deluxe album.

Quavo Drops "Tender"

On Thursday night (April 11), Quavo's "Tender" single hit the internet. On the new song, which can be heard below, the former Migos member seems to have some bars that may address CB's new diss.

"You did the b***h wrong and now the b***h gone, she posted with a thug," Quavo raps on the chorus. "Call the b***h phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up/It must be the drugs/Need to cross out your plug, yeah-yeah."

Quavo seems to subliminally address the root of his issue with Breezy, which is Quavo reportedly dating Chris' ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Qua also appears to reference Chris' past of violence toward women and rumored drug use.

Fans React to "Tender"

Fans have been weighing in on the song on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Quavo replied to Breezy in less than a business day lol," one person posted.

"Quavo might be more hip hop than J Cole," another tweet reads.

"Quavo and Chris Brown didn’t hop on no IG Live, didn’t subtweet or go back and forth on social media. Them boys got straight in the studio. You got to respect it," someone else typed.

Chris Brown Disses Quavo on "Freak"

Quavo's new song comes less than 24 hours after Chris Brown dropped the 11:11 deluxe album, which features the song "Freak" with Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley. On the song, Breezy takes shots at Quavo.

"OK, now f**kin' my old b***es ain't gone make us equal/Sippin' that 1942 ’cause I don't do no Quavo," Chris rhymes. "Freak b***h, she like Casamigos not the Migos."

Listen to Quavo's new song "Tender" where he appears to take shots at Bhris Brown below.

