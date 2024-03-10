Chris Brown Has a Direct Message for Mainstream Media and Fake Celebrities

Chris Brown recently issued a direct message for mainstream media and fake celebrities.

Chris Brown Says He's Doesn't Care About Mainstream Acceptance

On Saturday (March 9), Chris Brown jumped on his Instagram account and posted a fiery message aimed at mainstream media and fake celebrities.

In his post on Instagram Story, which can be viewed below, Brown expressed his discontent for mainstream media and celebrity culture.

"I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES," Brown wrote. "I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE YOUR FAVE AINT GOT S**T ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT."

Brown added that he's not going to kowtow to no one in order to get mainstream acceptance.

"AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW," he warned in his post.

Chris Brown Claps Back at Ruffles After NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Snub

Chris Brown's defiant message comes after he expressed his frustration with the NBA last month after they initially invited him and then rescinded their offer for him to participate in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 16. The "Sensational" singer claimed the NBA allegedly withdrew their invitation due to concerns from potential sponsors over his presence at the event. Breezy cited Ruffles as one of those sponsors.

A day later, Ruffles issued a statement denying any involvement in the player decisions or celebrity invites for the event.

Despite Ruffles' statement, Brown blasted the potato chip brand on his IG Story claiming they were attempting to salvage its reputation for their alleged actions of keeping him away from the All-Star Celebrity Game.

"[Ruffles] [five blue emoji caps] I guess yall tryna save face now!" Brown wrote in his message below. "STAND ON BUSINESS. Don't try to make it look like I'm trippin. YOU AND THE NBA representatives know exactly what yall are doin."

It looks like Chris Brown is not going to tolerate disrespect anymore.

Check out Breezy's fiery message to mainstream media and fake celebrities below.

Chris Brown issues message to mainstream media and fake celebrities.