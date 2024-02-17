Chris Brown Calls Out NBA for Inviting Him to Play in All-Star Celebrity Game Then Saying He Can No Longer Do It Allegedly Because of Sponsors

Chris Brown has called out the NBA for inviting him to play in the All-Star Celebrity Game, then canceling the invite allegedly because of sponsors.

Chris Brown Slams NBA for Retracting All-Star Celebrity Game Invite Due to Sponsors

Chris Brown recently called out the NBA for inviting him to play in the All-Star Celebrity Game and then allegedly rescinded the invitation due to potential objections from sponsors about his presence. The R&B singer posted his grievance with the basketball organization on his Instagram Story on Friday (Feb. 16).

Chris Brown wrote in his statement (which can be viewed below): "I was asked by the NBA to play in the [celebrity] all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn't do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES."

He continued: "At this point I'm sick of people bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f**king past. I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side…NOT F**KING HAPPENING."

Brown concluded his message with: "I ONLY GO WHERE I'M APPRECIATED."

Chris Brown also posted a screenshot of an email from an NBA rep inviting him to sit court side at the celebrity game and another message in which the organization was offering him his own NBA team shorts and jersey for him to wear.

XXL has reached out to reps of the NBA and PepsiCo, the parent company of Ruffles potato chips, for comment.

Chris Brown's Domestic Violence Past Continues to Haunt Him

"The f**king past" Chris Brown may be referring to in his domestic violence incident back in February of 2009. On Feb. 8, 2009, the night before the 51st annual Grammy Awards, Chris and his then-girlfriend Rihanna were leaving a pre-Grammys party when the two got in an argument that turned physical. Brown assaulted Rihanna so badly, she ended up in the hospital with visible bruises and cuts on her face.

The incident generated an intense media uproar and tarnished Brown's image. Consequently, the R&B singer lost endorsement deals, his concert ticket sales plummeted and a large portion of the music industry distanced themselves from him for a considerable period.

Although it's been 15 years since that incident happened, Chris Brown appears to still be receiving ramifications for his actions on that night.

See Chris Brown's statement regarding the NBA cancelling his invitation to play at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game allegedly due to sponsors below.

