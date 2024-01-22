Chris Brown Responds to Viral Video of Him Sitting Next to Quavo at Fashion Show Despite Past Beef

Chris Brown is responding to people commenting about a viral video of him sitting next to Quavo at a recent fashion show despite their past beef.

Chris Brown Comments on Viral Video

On Sunday (Jan. 22), Chris Brown and Quavo were spotted sitting side-by-side at the Rhude fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. In the short clip that is making its rounds on social media, which can be seen below, the two entertainers are both sitting front row at the event watching the show. After the clip went viral due to Bhris and Quavo's past issues, the Virginia crooner reacted to the comments online.

"Can't pick who u sit by," Brown commented on a video. "F**k all that growth s**t. N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n***as."

Chris Brown and Quavo's Beef Explained

Chris Brown and the Migos were buddy-buddy until 2017 when Chris took exception to Quavo reportedly dating Chris' ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Later that year, Brown reportedly got into a heated argument with the group following the BET Awards. In 2019, Chris Brown and Offset traded shots after CB made a joke about 21 Savage being from the U.K. In 2021, Chris and Quavo traded shots after Chris called out the former Migos rapper to play basketball when Quavo and Jack Harlow won Bleacher Report's Open Run basketball tournament.

See video of Chris Brown and Quavo sitting next to each other at a fashion show and Breezy's reaction below.

Watch Chris Brown and Quavo at the Rhude Fashion Show in Paris

See Chris Brown's Response to Viral Video Showing Him Sitting Next to Quavo at Fashion Show

Chris Brown responds to viral video with Quavo.