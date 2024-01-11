Chris Brown Roasts Fan With Hilarious Comment After She Calls Him Out for ‘Multiple Baby Mamas’

Chris Brown recently roasted a fan with a hilarious clap-back after she called him out for having children with multiple women.

Chris Brown Claps Back at Troll

On Tuesday (Jan. 9), Chris Brown shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram page of the singer spending quality time with his children. "The best part of me is my kids," the Virginia crooner captioned the photos below, along with a heart emoji. Shortly afterward, a fan offered her two cents in the comment section, pointing out CB has multiple children's mothers.

"Beautiful but I do not want a man with multiple baby mammas," the Instagram user wrote in the comment section.

Breezy had time and clapped back, "Who said I was hiring ma'am? You said that like you had a chance," he added, along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

CB has since deactivated the comment section on the post.

Chris Brown's Kids

Chris Brown is the proud father of two daughters and a son. A daughter named Royalty who was born in 2014 with Nia Guzman-Amey. A son named Aeko who the singer welcomed in 2019 with Ammika Harris and a daughter named Lovely with Diamond Brown who was born in 2022.

Check out Chris Brown's Instagram post featuring photos of his children and him roasting a fan who commented on the post below.

See Chris Brown's Post About His Children

See Chris Brown Roast a Fan Who Brough Up Him Having Multiple Baby Mammas

