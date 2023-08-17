50 of the Most Unique Names Rappers Gave Their Kids

Rappers are known for being different in their music and fashion, and this extends to their personal lives. The names they give their children are a prime example of their unique approach to life outside hip-hop. When choosing names, these artists often let their creativity flow.

NLE Choppa recently welcomed his first child with ex-girlfriend Marissa Da'Nae. In an Instagram post on Aug. 16, the couple revealed the child's name is ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts. But he's not the only rapper giving a newborn an uncommon baby name.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who are both Wu-Tang Clan fans, named their firstborn child RZA after the legendary founder of the Staten Island, N.Y. rap collective earlier this year. Meanwhile, Chicago rapper Chief Keef's child has the name Sno FilmOn Dot Com Cozart. Keef reportedly chose the name to promote his Bang 3 album with music imprint, FilmOn, in 2015.

Then of course, there's Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children, who are named North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. And Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children are Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. But some rhymers also name their children after royalty like Lil' Kim's daughter Royal Reign, T.I.'s daughter Heiress and Nick Cannon's daughter Powerful Queen Cannon.

So, with all these baby names, XXL highlights rappers' kids with very unique names. It's no surprise how creative these rappers are when it comes to naming their kids.