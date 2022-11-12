Here’s Nick Cannon’s 11 Kids’ Names and Mothers

It's a good thing Nick Cannon is eating, because the rapper-actor-entrepreneur-TV-personality has a lot of his plate, not the least of which is his growing family of children.

Nick first began having kids in 2011, when he was still married to pop star Mariah Carey—the former couple share a set of twins. Since then, the "Gigolo" rapper has been sowing his oats as a bachelor, having fathered 11/12 kids with six women in total. In 2022 alone, Nick Cannon has gone on an epic run, fathering 11 kids with four different women.

"I don't know if I would have designed it this way but it's one of those things," Cannon said of having several children with multiple women during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop in May of 2022. "When you're blessed with the gift of children, as we all know I've been through so much, I find solace. I find peace in my children, and I find purpose."

Nick, who sadly lost his son Zen Cannon last December following a battle with brain cancer at five months old, admits it's work juggling a multi-hyphenate career and an NBA roster worth or children.

"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be," he told Men's Health magazine in June of 2022. "If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up."

He added: "All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."

On Friday (Nov. 11), Nick Cannon welcomed his 11th child—a baby girl named Zeppelin Cannon—with mom Abby De La Rosa. This will be the couple's third child together along with twins Zion and Zillion.

Nick is also currently expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott. Last December, the Nick and Alyssa lost their son Zen from a brain tumor.

Nevertheless, this might be it for Cannon, who in May of 2022 admitted he didn't want to populate the Earth completely and revealed he's gotten a vasectomy consultation.

See the Full List of Nick Cannon's Kids and Their Mothers Below