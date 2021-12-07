Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son Dies From Brain Tumor

Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son, Zen Scott Cannon, has died from a brain tumor this past weekend.

Nick confirmed the sad news on his daytime talk show Nick Cannon on Tuesday (Nov. 7). The multi-hyphenated entertainer also shared a video of the announcement on his Instagram page.

According to Nick, his son, who he shares with model Alyssa Scott, noticed that his son always had an issue with his sinuses. However, after a routine doctor’s visit, it was discovered that Zen had a malignant tumor in his head.

“We thought it would be a routine process and we went in and we found out that he had another condition where it was fluid building up in his head,” Nick detailed to his audience. “They called it a malignant tumor in his head.”

During the Thanksgiving holiday, things took a turn for the worse, according to Nick.

“The process sped up... The tumor began to grow a lot faster and so, we knew that the time was... So, this weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen,” he said as he choked up and tried to hold back his tears.

“We woke up on Sunday and I just felt like I wanna go to the water and get close to the ocean," he continued. "Usually, on Sundays, I kinda handle everything I need to handle with the family and I fly back to New York. I rush back...but I wanted to make sure I allowed the sun to rise and, you know, kinda hold my son and... holding my son for the last time, but it was still, it was a beautiful setting... I turned around and not only did we see the sunrise, but we saw the sunset, too.”

Later in the show, Dr. Laura Berman, the show’s go-to doctor expert, explained to Nick that his youngest son had a condition called hydrocephalus, which is a malignant brain tumor or brain cancer.

Zen was Cannon's seventh child, born this past summer.

We send our prayers and condolences to Nick Cannon and his family.

Watch below Nick Cannon sadly confirm the news that his youngest son, Zen Scott Cannon, has passed away.