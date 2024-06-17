Check Out How These Rappers Celebrated Father’s Day

Although most rappers are devoted to their pen and pads, that dynamic slightly shifts once they enter fatherhood. While most male rhymers are highly recognized for their gift of gab, they also go the distance to be the best dads to their children. Rather than keeping the spotlight to themselves, these artists share it with their little ones as well in hopes of cherishing memories and keeping their legacy alive.

Father's Day is not only an annual holiday to give gifts to dads but to recognize them for their fatherly love, strong efforts and hard work. 2024 Father's Day was no different. For instance, Rob49 showed his appreciation for the dads out there on Saturday (June 16) after he paid the bonds for several non-violent offenders.

Some rappers even experience being new dads around this holiday. Although he's a father to an 11-year-old named Sebastian Taylor, Wiz Khalifa is expecting another child. On Sunday (June 17), the rapper hopped on Instagram and announced that his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar is pregnant with a baby girl. Nelly, on the other hand, celebrated his first Father's Day during a recent concert this weekend with his girlfriend and R&B singer Ashanti, who is still pregnant with their first child.

Other artists in the hip-hop industry use their platforms to celebrate their children loudly as well. Drake always shows support for his son Adonis, whether it's by attending his soccer games, using his son's doddle for the For All the Dogs album cover or giving him the floor to musically express himself. Eminem has also shown an outpour of love for his daughter throughout his career, especially in songs like "Hailie's Song," "Kim," "Mockingbird," and "Cleaning Out My Closet," to name a few.

Needless to say, hip-hop wouldn't be where it is today without fathers. DJ Kool Herc and Kurtis Blow were the first MCs to metaphorically birth aspiring male artists in the 1970s, which resulted in them becoming the forefathers of rap.

Take a look at how some rappers spent their Father's Day below.

See How These Rappers Celebrated Father's Day

Drake

Lil Durk



A$AP Rocky

DJ Khaled



50 Cent

Offset

Rob49

Nick Cannon

Wiz Khalifa

Fat Joe

Nelly

Papoose



Gillie Da King