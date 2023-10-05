Drake’s Son Adonis Gives Detailed Explanation for His Drawing of For All the Dogs Album Cover

Drake gave his son Adonis some time to shine in his new "8AM in Charlotte" video, during which Drizzy Jr. explained that his For All the Dogs album cover drawing does not actually feature a dog.

Adonis Waxes Poetic About His For All the Dogs Album Cover Drawing

On Thursday (Oct. 5), Drake dropped the song and video for "8AM in Charlotte," the latest song in his timestamp series and the apparent new single from his highly anticipated album For All the Dogs. The visual begins with Drake's son Adonis giving a detailed breakdown of the picture he drew that ended up becoming the album art to The Boy's upcoming LP.

"So, the goat was running away from the other monsters and the other animals," Adonis explains in the video below, revealing that the animal on the FATD cover is not actually a canine. "A flower blocking the way. So, the flower is on fire. The racing car was maybe helping the goat. And there was some stairs, like some jail stairs. And there was one person who was, like, on top. And he got killed by the stick, by the track."

Drake then asks some questions about the piece.

"Daddy's name is next to the goat. Does that mean daddy is the goat?" Drake asks.

"So it's daddy Goat," Adonis confirms.

Drake isolated the goat image for the For All the Dogs album cover, and he apparently paid Adonis a pretty penny for his work. The kid was mum when asked his fee.

Drake's New For All the Dogs Album

Drake is less than 24 hours from dropping his eighth solo studio album For All the Dogs, which is expected to be unleashed on Friday (Oct. 6). He dropped the single "Slime You Out" featuring SZA last month. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The release of "8AM in Charlotte" appears to be further proof that FATD is dropping tonight.

See Drake's son explaining his drawing in the "8AM in Charlotte" music video below.

Watch Drake's New Video