Drake’s Son Adonis Adorably Raps ‘Rich Flex’ Lyrics – Watch

Drake recently shared adorable footage of his son Adonis rapping the lyrics to "Rich Flex."

Drake's Son Raps His Lyrics

On Thursday (Aug. 17), Drake had a one-day break from his It's All a Blur Tour before the jaunt kicks back up tonight (Aug. 18), in San Francisco. Drizzy's son Adonis has been tagging along for the ride recently and on Thursday, Aubrey shared video of the 5-year-old rapping his lyrics on Instagram.

"21, can you do something for me," Adonis raps in one clip, which can be seen below, while holding a piece of paper. In another video, Adonis jumps up and down on a couch while repeating the same bar.

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour

Drake is nearly halfway into his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, which has featured some wild moments. At Drake's most recent show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Tuesday (Aug. 16), he gave a fan a Hermes Birkin bag reportedly worth $30,000. During the same show, Drake's dad gave him a behemoth bra as a gag in reference to women throwing their bras on stage at the rapper at every show. Every show, except for one. During Drake's Aug. 12 performance in Inglewood, he urged the crowd not to throw bras on the stage because Adonis was in attendance.

See video of Adonis rapping Drake's lyrics below.

Watch Drake's Son Rapping the Lyrics to "Rich Flex"